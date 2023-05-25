Dubai: Temporary closure of popular attraction in Expo City announced

The legacy site of the world fair said that it will be closed for a few days for 'routine maintenance'

Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 8:18 PM

Expo City Dubai has announced the closure of its popular Garden in the Sky from May 25 to 31 for "routine maintenance".

"We look forward to welcoming you again soon for breathtaking views of ‎Expo City Dubai," the destination posted on Twitter.

Garden in the Sky is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above ground, offering panoramic views of the city. It has a green, tree-lined upper deck, with the tower's base beaming with light at night.

Located in the Jubilee District, a ride costs Dh30, with free entry for children aged under 2 and people of determination.

