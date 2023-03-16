Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Top Arab singers to perform in Abu Dhabi during festival

Residents can apply for the discount starting March 20
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is looking ahead and planning celebrations across the city for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
With Ramadan likely to end on April 22, residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi can expect an electrifying line-up of concerts during the festival.
Kicking off concert series on April 22 will be Arabic artists Haifa Wehbe and Nassif Zeytoun who are performing at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi. Then on April 23, popular Saudi singer Abdel Majeed Abdullah will take to the stage at Etihad Arena.
More details, including timings, and ticketing, will be announced in the coming weeks, with fans urged to keep their eyes on the official Abu Dhabi Calendar page for updates. Tickets for the concerts will be available on livenation.me and platinumlist.ae
ALSO READ:
Residents can apply for the discount starting March 20
The new legislation is part of a comprehensive healthcare regulatory framework the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) is working to implement
Nearly 350 people from all across the country participated, competing in three main categories
From prayers and fasting to the 'Night of Glory', here are the important facts to know about this time
They went through intensive training for a year, during which they swam a total of 900 kilometres
Participants will be given training, resources and the opportunity to advocate on behalf of their countries and communities
Team leader of the Year of Sustainability says it aims to preserve biodiversity, support environmental systems and reduce carbon emissions
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed can be seen in deep conversation with the other guests, enjoying the atmosphere