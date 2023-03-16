Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Top Arab singers to perform in Abu Dhabi during festival

Further details, timings and ticketing to be announced in coming weeks

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 11:44 PM

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is looking ahead and planning celebrations across the city for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

With Ramadan likely to end on April 22, residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi can expect an electrifying line-up of concerts during the festival.

Kicking off concert series on April 22 will be Arabic artists Haifa Wehbe and Nassif Zeytoun who are performing at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi. Then on April 23, popular Saudi singer Abdel Majeed Abdullah will take to the stage at Etihad Arena.

More details, including timings, and ticketing, will be announced in the coming weeks, with fans urged to keep their eyes on the official Abu Dhabi Calendar page for updates. Tickets for the concerts will be available on livenation.me and platinumlist.ae

ALSO READ: