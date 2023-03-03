Ayushmann Khurrana to perform as part of Eid in Dubai celebrations next month

He will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on April 23

By CT Desk Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 8:30 AM

Celebrated Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana will perform live in concert this Eid at the Coca-Cola Arena.

With hits like Pani Da Rang, a staple at college festivals, Saadi Gali Aaja, Mitti Di Khushboo, Nain Na Jodeen and the famous unplugged version of Naina Da Kya Kasoor from the movie Andhadhun, Ayushmann will treat the audience to a blend of contemporary and traditional music.

Ayushmann commented, “I am thrilled to be performing in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena. It’s my first time at the arena and I am excited and nervous in equal measure. I have always enjoyed performing live and if there’s one thing that I truly missed during the pandemic, it’s this. I am really looking forward to this gig. And what better way to celebrate Eid than to ring it in with the people in Dubai. I am sure the festive fervour is going to add immense zeal to the night!”

After making waves on radio and TV, Ayushmann broke out as a Bollywood star with the 2012 hit film, Vicky Donor. Since then, he has gone on to redefine the genre of unconventional, socially relevant, and meaningful films, expanding his fan base in the process.