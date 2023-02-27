UAE: Dual-exam model with paper, electronic tests to begin for public schools students this semester

The elderly man filed a civil lawsuit against his son as compensation for the moral, psychological and material damages he suffered
The Emirates School Establishment (ESE) has approved the use of paper-based and electronic or online (multiple-choice) tests to examine pupils in public schools, starting with the current semester.
The Emirates School Establishment recently announced the adoption of the model for paper-based and electronic (multiple-choice) exams during the current semester for students in grades 3-12 in all tracks, for subjects including Arabic, English, Mathematics, Physics, and Science.
“This decision aims to improve the quality of educational outputs and enhance students' creative and academic skills,” the ESE said on Twitter.
The ESE also confirmed that it will conduct a trial exam for students on the paper-based and electronic dual-exam model from February 27 to March 3, 2023.
The aim is to improve the quality of educational outcomes and enhance students’ creative and academic skills.
The decision to adopt the new testing model is also in line with the establishment’s keenness to improve the quality of educational outcomes and to provide the necessary support for students in their educational journey.
The ESE noted that it has worked over the recent months to coordinate with representatives from the educational field, as well as teachers, regarding the application of paper-based and electronic exams. They also discussed its positive impact on the students’ journeys and their acquisition of knowledge.
The approved model will contribute to developing students' skills in several areas such as scientific analysis, critical and creative thinking, supporting students and giving them additional opportunities to improve their performance and grades by analysing all the answers a student might give – not just confining test results to the final answer only.
The new model will also contribute to measuring the students' skills and providing accurate data regarding the levels at which they are, in addition to maximising their abilities in language by allowing them to express themselves in writing.
The ESE confirmed that the paper-based and online exams will be applied to the aforementioned subjects only, while the online tests will apply to the rest of the subjects.
