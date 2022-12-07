New British curriculum school opens in Dubai

Citizens School site is double the size of other institutions in the same area and has a capacity for 2,600 children between the ages of 3-18

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 4:03 PM

Dubai has a new UK National Curriculum school, giving residents more options to choose for their children's education. The school will be located opposite City Walk, in the heart of the city and aims to provide an experience-based, inclusive curriculum bespoke to each child’s strengths and approach to learning.

The Citizens School site is double the size of other schools in the same catchment area, and has a capacity for 2,600 children between ages 3-18; a 2,900-square-meter open playing and recreation area.

It has a six lane semi-covered swimming pool and learning pool, football and rugby pitches adhering to Fifa and World Rugby standards; as well as a dedicated dining area for primary school students. The school also has ample parking space and a 1,250-square-meter multi-purpose performing arts and activity hall.

The Citizens’ 43,000-square-meter school campus, program and approach have been curated to re-shape learning, enabling students to thrive as citizens of the future, by focusing on wellbeing, imagination, and enabling outstanding outcomes for all young people.

In a ceremony on Wednesday, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) inaugurated the Citizens School Dubai, and he said, “Citizens School is joining a school community that is committed to future-focused, wellbeing-based education that enables students to thrive at school and in life.

He added, "We welcome the students, teachers, parents and staff of Citizens School to our community and look forward to their contribution to Dubai’s world-class education sector.”

Dr Adil Al Zarooni, Founder, Citizens School Dubai added, “Citizens School is on a mission to re-imagine a future relevant education experience and our learning philosophy is aimed at providing a better quality of life by building future-ready mindsets that are ready to seize opportunities, lead change and understand that success and failure are necessary for personal growth”

Using the UK National Curriculum as its standard, Citizens School has partnered with Blenheim Schools, part of the Chatsworth Schools group – one of the leading school groups in the UK.