Dubai: New British school to open soon, registrations begin from June 1

File photo

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 10:32 PM

A new British school will be opening soon in Dubai South soon, with registrations beginning from June 1, 2024 and the academic year starting in August, this year.

The Gems Founders School will initially be open for students from FS1 to Year 8. However, it plans to grow to accommodate more than 2,500 students up to Year 13.

The school's construction will be completed in phases, starting with the Early Years and primary schools.