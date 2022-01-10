Dubai: Woman wins gold after going shopping with boss

The mega sale will be launched in partnership with DTCM as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.
A woman in Dubai struck gold as she helped her boss buy the precious metal for a relative. Nusrath, a pharmacist, won ¼ kg of gold as part of a Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) raffle.
"I went with my manager to purchase some gold for her relative, and they gave us a coupon. My manager told me to fill in my baby daughter's name, which I did, not expecting anything. Alhamdulillah, we won 250 grammes of gold," she said. "At first, I thought it was a prank! We have started to build our new home with this."
Nusrath is among some residents who have won gold in the raffles run by the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group.
Zenat Khadr from Italy is another resident who has won 250 grammes of gold. Calling it a "belated birthday gift", Khadr said: "I went with my mom to the Gold Souk to get a late birthday gift and once we finalised the payment, the cashier passed me the token to fill it up. I agreed, however I mentioned that I'm not that lucky. I still can't believe that I have finally won."
Muhammad from Pakistan said he won the gold after buying a gift for his mother: "I don't know how I won, to be honest, and was very surprised as it was the last thing I was expecting … Now I can worry about other things in life, excluding gold, for some time."
The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group mega raffles are on till January 29 and offer a chance to win a total of 25kg gold. Residents and visitors who buy jewellery at any of the 180 participating outlets across Dubai will enter the raffle.
Gold is only a part of the raffles on offer during the ongoing 27th edition of the DSF. The total value of prizes is Dh30 million, including cash prizes and gold.
