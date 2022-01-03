US: Dad visits store to buy chocolate milk; wins $1 million lottery

Demi Skipper declared on TikTok in May 2020 that she would swap her way up to a home
Offbeat6 days ago
Dennis Willoughby, a father from North Chesterfield in Richmond, Virginia, visited a local 7-Eleven convenience store for chocolate milk, and ended up winning a Virginia Lottery scratch card for $1 million.
At the store, he happened to daydream about winning the lottery, and thus purchased a Virginia Lottery $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot scratch card too. On hearing of his win, an overjoyed Dennis was lost for words. He is the second winner of the $1 million prize.
The Virginia Lottery offers three $1 million tickets in total, as well as thousands of tickets of other denominations, ranging from $10 to $10,000. As explained by the Virginia Lottery website, while the odds of winning any of their lottery tickets was 1 in 3.92, only 1 in 1,632,000 people stood the chance of winning the top prize.
"Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million in funding for public education," according to the official VA Lottery website.
Dennis was later offered a choice of being paid either the full $1 million prize in annual payments over 30 years, or $640,205 before taxes, as a one-time lump-sum payment. He chose the second option. The 7-Eleven store at 9700 Jeff Davis Highway in Richmond also received a bonus of $10,000 for selling one of the winning tickets.
Demi Skipper declared on TikTok in May 2020 that she would swap her way up to a home
Offbeat6 days ago
The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo says they received 497 birds in 7 cages
Offbeat1 week ago
The Hollywood star also taught the little boy the iconic, three-point Spidey pose
Offbeat1 week ago
The ex-Premier League striker had not paid the promised money to the person who found his beloved pet Pomeranian Lucci
Offbeat1 week ago
The US president and First Lady were taking calls live on air when a parent said the rude phrase
Offbeat1 week ago
A blacksmith from Indian village made the four-wheeler using scrap materials
Offbeat1 week ago
She also found an old T-shirt and shaving cream bottle in her bag
Offbeat1 week ago
Four of the wolves were shot dead
Offbeat1 week ago