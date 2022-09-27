Dubai: What is the point of devices if they don't make life easier, asks co-founder of Siri

International Fund for Houbara Conservation showcases live birds to create awareness about their role in Arab heritage
Adam Cheyer, co-founder of voice assistant Siri, spoke at Coders HQ's "get inspired" initiative as part of a session on AI and technology.
The Coders HQ "get inspired" initiative aims to host distinguished and successful talents, great minds, as well as inspirational speakers in the digital and technology field from around the world to share their success stories.
Adam Cheyer, who is also the founding member and the first developer at Change.org, spoke about entrepreneurship during the session. He said that having a dream and a clear vision is the way to success. He also drew parallels between the mindset of a magician and that of an entrepreneur, being both himself. He said, "Both rely on the impossible future, and suddenly it’s come true!”
Cheyer shared his journey in founding digital platforms. "It is ... important to follow up with how people use devices," he said. "That will contribute to developing my digital platform as a founder and designing fast and innovative solutions for challenges, stating; “what is the point of devices if it is not making my life easier than before.”
“Each entrepreneur has to think of 5 projects, create three prototypes and choose 2 of them to succeed”, he added.
