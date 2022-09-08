First look: Apple AirPods Pro 2 delivers breakthrough audio quality, enhanced noise cancellation

Built into a lightweight and compact body, the power of the new H2 chip provides an exceptional acoustic experience

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 6:55 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 6:57 PM

I’ve said it before - I have never been a fan of the AirPods, and they were the only device within the Apple ecosystem that I was yet to make my own.

I have a very wide ear canal, and I’ve lost more earphones than I can count. Though I shouldn’t be too worried, the ‘Find my Device’ feature on the iPhone keeps track of Apple devices’ whereabouts. Moreover, a friend had convinced me that anyone who wears the AirPods embodies the epitome of entitlement.

Finally, I changed my mind on September 7. Technology has come a long way to outweigh the fear of how people perceive me.

While trying out the new line-up of products at the Apple Park in Cupertino after Wednesday's launch of the new line-up of products, the second generation AirPod Pro is a brilliant device.

With the power of the new H2 chip and enhanced active noise cancellation features, the device provides absolute silence or a high-quality listening experience when you need it.

What’s our take?

The loud clamour of thousands of content creators and media persons yelling at the top of their voices wholly shut down when I plugged the AirPod Pro 2 into my ears, thanks to the advanced nose-cancellation technology.

While trying it out on the transparency mode, the hearing became selective. Yes, I could hear the Apple employee talking to me about the product, and I could listen to song lyrics of the track that was playing over the device in crystal clear clarity.

What’s more? They fit perfectly. I used the medium ear tip and shook my head vigorously while trying them out.

Here are a few things I love about the new AirPods Pro 2:

The device offers a unique way to experience spatial audio that’s even more immersive. AirPod users can enjoy Touch Cntrol for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said, “The new AirPods Pro deliver even better sound quality, a more immersive listening experience with personalised spatial audio, and transformative audio features like adaptive transparency. With up to double the noise-cancelling power of their predecessor, the world’s bestselling wireless headphones got even better.”

Breakthrough audio

Built into a lightweight and compact body, the power of the new H2 chip provides an exceptional acoustic experience. It cancels up to twice as much noise compared to the previous generation AirPods Pro.

With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, the second-generation Pro model AirPods offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a broader range of frequencies. Since the best audio experience isn’t complete without an excellent in-ear fit, a new extra small ear tip has been included so people with smaller ear shapes can enjoy the device.

Adaptive transparency mode

Transparency mode allows listeners to stay connected to and aware of the world around them. Now, Adaptive Transparency takes this customer-loved feature even further. The powerful H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loudspeakers at a concert — for more comfortable everyday listening.

Precise and immersive sound

Users perceive sound individually based on the size and shape of their heads and ears. Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can create a personal profile for Spatial Audio that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them. Users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Convenience is king

With Touch control on AirPods Pro, a light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments. Press the stem to change the music, answer phone calls, or say ‘Hey Siri’ to make requests hands-free. The improved, built-in skin-detect sensor more accurately turns on or off playback and delivers better battery life.

All-new charging case

AirPods Pro come with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant and includes a lanyard loop, so it’s always within reach. With Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions. The charging case also has a built-in speaker to deliver louder tones, so it’s even easier to find. Users can now charge AirPods Pro with an Apple Watch charger, a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order online and in the Apple Store app starting Friday, September 9, with stores available beginning Friday, September 23.

