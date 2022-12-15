UAE

Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on major highway; police issue advisory

Authorities have asked motorists to exercise caution near the site

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 5:41 PM

Last updated: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 5:42 PM

A vehicle has caught fire on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi before the exit of Al Faya street, police have tweeted.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution near the site.

