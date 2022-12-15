Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on major highway; police issue advisory

Authorities have asked motorists to exercise caution near the site

By Web Desk Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 5:41 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 5:42 PM

A vehicle has caught fire on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi before the exit of Al Faya street, police have tweeted.

