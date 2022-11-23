UAE: 1 dead after two vehicles crash, catch fire in Abu Dhabi, police confirm

It took the authorities more than a day to get the major blaze under control, police say

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 11:36 AM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 12:01 PM

The body of a driver was found in the vehicle that caught fire after colliding with a truck on Abu Dhabi's Sweihan Road on Tuesday, the police confirm today.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle died in the incident,” police said in a statement, adding that the body was discovered after the major blaze was put out. They have expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Abu Dhabi Police said the incident occurred at 8am on Tuesday on Sweihan Road before Al Shamkha Bridge, which led to the burning of the two vehicles.

Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams quickly rushed to the scene after being notified about the incident and managed to control the fire.

The force said in a statement issued on Wednesday morning that it took until 11am for the firefighters to completely control the blaze that destroyed the two vehicles.

No other person was injured in the accident.

Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully and to always abide by traffic rules and regulations.