Dubai: VAT-free shopping deal announced

The move will make everything an urban resident needs easily accessible by walking, cycling or using public transport
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Shopping Festival has just announced a shopping experience that is free of value-added tax (VAT).
From Monday, December 27, till Sunday, January 2, 2022, Club Apparel and 6th Street.com will cover the VAT for shoppers.
Participating brands include ACO Price, Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Anne Klein, Ardene, Athlete's Co, BBZ, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, Call It Spring, Calvin Klein, CCC, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Dune London, HEMA Amsterdam, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, La Vie En Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, Levi's, Moreschi, Naturalizer, Nautica, Nine West, R&B, Rituals, Skechers, Skyzone, The Children's Place, Tommy Hilfiger and Toms.
ALSO READ:
The shopping festival, which kicked off on December 15, will be in till January 30, 2022. More than 1,000 brands and over 4,000 outlets are taking part in the festival.
The move will make everything an urban resident needs easily accessible by walking, cycling or using public transport
UAE1 day ago
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek
UAE1 day ago
The newly-made multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers
UAE1 day ago
This week's Dh95 million once again went unclaimed
UAE1 day ago
Dozens of fatalities, injuries were reported in the disaster that took place south of Dhaka
UAE1 day ago
The leaders discuss the importance of the Arab countries' participation in Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE1 day ago
Churches have been forced to scale back or cancel services in light of a recent surge in Covid cases
UAE1 day ago
Over 40,000 camels from different parts of the world participate in the festival
UAE2 days ago