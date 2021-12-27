Dubai: VAT-free shopping deal announced

From December 27, 2021 till January 2, 2022.

Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 1:14 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 1:25 PM

The Dubai Shopping Festival has just announced a shopping experience that is free of value-added tax (VAT).

From Monday, December 27, till Sunday, January 2, 2022, Club Apparel and 6th Street.com will cover the VAT for shoppers.

Participating brands include ACO Price, Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Anne Klein, Ardene, Athlete's Co, BBZ, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, Call It Spring, Calvin Klein, CCC, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Dune London, HEMA Amsterdam, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, La Vie En Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, Levi's, Moreschi, Naturalizer, Nautica, Nine West, R&B, Rituals, Skechers, Skyzone, The Children's Place, Tommy Hilfiger and Toms.

ALSO READ:

The shopping festival, which kicked off on December 15, will be in till January 30, 2022. More than 1,000 brands and over 4,000 outlets are taking part in the festival.