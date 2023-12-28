Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

A local online delivery platform has shared some fascinating insights into the way residents make purchases online
An accident took place on a major road in Dubai on Thursday, as per Dubai Police.
Taking to X, the authority warned motorists of the incident on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi near the exit leading to Al Awir.
Drivers can expect delays and have been advised to be careful and maintain their safety.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
A local online delivery platform has shared some fascinating insights into the way residents make purchases online
The rare Sidr and Samr varieties are available at the Hatta Honey Festival
A total of 60 local farms are actively participating, offering visitors a delectable taste of their high-quality honey
The Light Middle East Awards will take place on January 18 at the Palazzo Versace Dubai
As many as 230 public buses will also be available to commuters free of charge, RTA official says
Top spots across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah where you can ring in the new year
More than 10,000 police officers and volunteers will be stationed across the emirate, particularly at 32 locations where celebrations will be held
Here's a guide to getting the Emirates Draw ticket that could change your life