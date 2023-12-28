Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

truck-bus collision, accident, road accident, traffic, UAE news, Dubai news, coronavirus, China

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 12:03 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 12:07 PM

An accident took place on a major road in Dubai on Thursday, as per Dubai Police.

Taking to X, the authority warned motorists of the incident on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi near the exit leading to Al Awir.

Drivers can expect delays and have been advised to be careful and maintain their safety.

