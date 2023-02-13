Dubai study to explore feasibility of building hydrogen fuelling station

The UAE aims to develop the hydrogen economy and open local markets to hydrogen-powered vehicles

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 4:08 PM

Authorities in Dubai have signed an agreement for a pilot project to use hydrogen in mobility. The project includes a feasibility study for building a hydrogen fuelling station.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Enoc signed the agreement to cooperate in the feasibility study to establish, develop and operate the “joint integrated” pilot project.

The agreement was signed on the first day of the World Government Summit 2023.

The UAE aims to develop the hydrogen economy and open local markets to hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The project will utilise Dewa’s existing green hydrogen production facility in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Enoc’s “knowledge of the fuel market and reach to customers.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, said: "The green hydrogen project supports the UAE’s hosting of COP28, and is in line with Dubai's firm commitment to sustainability and its unwavering support for energy and climate change issues, and our vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net-zero by 2050.

We are moving steadily to prepare a roadmap for a green hydrogen strategy that will be implemented in phases, as well as our strategy to diversify energy sources and increase investments.”

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Enoc Group, said the agreement is in line with its efforts to nurture public-private partnerships to achieve Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

ALSO READ: