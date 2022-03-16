Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan visits Autism Centre, briefed on rehabilitative programmes

Dubai places the highest priority on integrating people of determination, he said

Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 9:26 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the Dubai Autism Center Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said that he was briefed on about the educational, psychological & rehabilitative programmes provided to 115 students.

He added: "Dubai places the highest priority on integrating people of determination into society and providing them world-class services."

At the end of the visit, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of the Dubai Autism Centre presented Sheikh Hamdan with a commemorative trophy and thanked him for the visit, wishing him continued success in his humanitarian endeavours.

In 2017, the Dubai Autism Centre moved to its new headquarters, which contains 34 classrooms, 22 motor therapy clinics, 18 speech and speech therapy clinics, three rooms specialised in sensory therapy, and a number of laboratories, facilities and medical clinics, all designed according to the latest specialised international standards, providing the appropriate educational environment for children with autism. The financial resources of the Centre consist of subsidies, donations and charitable endowments.

