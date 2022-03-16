Abu Dhabi authority launches 50 community sessions to create social impact

Interactive sessions to feature discussions, workshops and presentations on social entrepreneurship, financial literacy for children, people of determination, mental well-being, meditation, and leadership.

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 5:44 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an) has launched a platform featuring 50 interactive sessions aimed at bringing tangible changes in the society.

The second edition of ‘The Exchange’ themed ‘Collaborate for Good’ is a social innovation space created to find inspiring people who are passionate about helping others. Opened at the second floor of The Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, The Exchange strives to encourage a culture of community participation and discussions to find solutions to social priorities.

Ma’an director general Salama Al Ameemi noted that over the next two weeks there will be dialogues held between top experts and speakers from public, private and third sector.

“There will be around 50 awareness and interactive sessions between delegates from the government, community members and speakers who have specialised in the social sector,” Ma’an director general Salama Al Ameemi told Khaleej Times.

Starting from Wednesday until March 29, there will be several panel discussions, workshops and presentations on social entrepreneurship, financial literacy for children, people of determination, mental well-being, meditation, and leadership, among others.

“Through this social innovation space, we aim to offer a platform for all our partners and stakeholders, especially the Abu Dhabi community, to explore and contribute to the efforts being made to tackle various social priorities.”

Community members who are interested can log on to https://theexchangebymaan.ae/en#get-involved to register and attend the sessions for free.

“These programmes are open to participation for all age groups. However, weekend sessions have been designed to engage families and children,” Al Ameemi added.

UAE’s first social certificate launched

Ma’an on Wednesday launched the UAE’s first social certificate to ensure the sustainable growth of companies with a social impact in their competitive markets.

The certificate aims to support firms with a social purpose to be recognised as social enterprises locally and internationally, and to become part of a network of social enterprises in the UAE.

The social certificate will boost a company’s market credibility and provide access to several incentives and benefits offered by Ma’an. Other advantages include access to mentoring and guidance from experts in the social sector, financial support, office space and related facilities, education and development support, and affiliation to an exclusive network of social enterprises.