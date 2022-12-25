Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces success of Dubai Now application

The app has crossed one million users, the Crown Prince says

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 2:38 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 2:41 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai has announced that Dubai Now application has achieved "unprecedented success".

The leader said in a tweet that the app has crossed more than a million users. He added that it has completed more than 20 million transactions for over 30 government and private entities on the platform.

The Dubai Now application is part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world's best city to live in by facilitating people's lives and providing all services on a single platform.

