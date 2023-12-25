UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: RTA announces partial closure of key highway due to water accumulation

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to reach their destination

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 7:17 AM

Last updated: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 8:19 AM

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority announced a major road closure in the emirate due to water accumulation.

The closure is on Emirates Road in both directions between Expo Road and Al Fayah Truck Road.

Motorists heading towards Dubai can use Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road as their alternative route. Those going towards Abu Dhabi can use Expo Road as an alternative route.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Delays on Al Fayah Truck Road as per Google Maps
Delays on Al Fayah Truck Road as per Google Maps

Dubai Police has also warned motorists of the situation.

RTA’s emergency team is currently dealing with the water accumulation to restore smooth traffic flow.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE