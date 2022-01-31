Dubai Police seek public help to identify body of accident victim

They were welcomed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Police on Monday sought the public's assistance in identifying the man in the picture.
The man died in a run-over accident in the jurisdiction area of Al Barsha Police Station. He had no identification documents and no one has reported him missing yet.
Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Dubai Police Call Centre at (04) 901.
On January 27, the Dubai Police had also sought help of the public identify another African national who was found dead in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station with no identification documents.
His body was transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.
They were welcomed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE1 day ago
The husband was extremely worried and did not know his wife's whereabouts.
UAE1 day ago
Three other winners took home Dh100,000 each.
UAE1 day ago
Prime Minister of Jordan Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh, delivers message during meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.
UAE1 day ago
Vijayan is expected to inaugurate the Kerala Week at Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE1 day ago
Alfie Nunn, 35, worked as a real estate agent at Haus & Haus
UAE1 day ago
The Manchester United star has been spotted out and about in the city for the past few days
UAE2 days ago