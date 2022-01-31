Dubai Police seek public help to identify body of accident victim

The man died in a run-over accident in Al Barsha

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 3:53 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 3:54 PM

Dubai Police on Monday sought the public's assistance in identifying the man in the picture.

The man died in a run-over accident in the jurisdiction area of Al Barsha Police Station. He had no identification documents and no one has reported him missing yet.

Photo: Dubai Police

Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Dubai Police Call Centre at (04) 901.

On January 27, the Dubai Police had also sought help of the public identify another African national who was found dead in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station with no identification documents.

His body was transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.