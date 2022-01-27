Do you know this man? Dubai Police seek help in identifying body

Man was found dead in Bur Dubai Police Station jurisdiction area.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 3:29 PM

Dubai Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the man in the picture.

The African national was found dead in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station with no identification documents. His body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.

Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Dubai Police Call Centre at (04) 901.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com