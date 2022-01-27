Do you know this man? Dubai Police seek help in identifying body

Al Ghoul Mosque was built at a cost of Dh2 million.
Dubai Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the man in the picture.
The African national was found dead in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station with no identification documents. His body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.
Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Dubai Police Call Centre at (04) 901.
