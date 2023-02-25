Dubai Police chief urges staff to deliver best services to community members

Authorities have made significant progress in adopting global standards for anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism
A top police official has urged his staff members to provide the best services to members of the public.
During an inspection visit to Al Muraqqabat Police Station, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, told staff members to maintain excellence in delivering and developing services provided to the community members.
He reviewed the workflow and called upon staff members to fulfil their job requirements in a timely and accurate manner, streamline customers’ transactions, and to improve business quality and performance in order to upgrade work standards to the highest levels
During the inspection, the police chief also reviewed the Station’s strategic indicators, namely the average response time for emergencies indicator in 2022, which was 1.54 minute, while the target was two minutes.
He also reviewed the statistics of the Customers Happiness Centre at Al Muraqqabat Police Station, where the live metre of customers’ happiness was 98.9% in the year 2022. Furthermore, the annual inspection report showed that 100% of the employees were involved in training programmes last year.
