Dubai: Midland Doctors raises awareness of charitable healthcare work with gala dinner

Over 380 guests attend function organised at Park Hyatt Dubai by UK-based non-profit organisation that is providing health services to those in need in Pakistan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 11:59 PM

Midland Doctors, a UK-based non-profit organisation that provides healthcare to the needy, organised an awareness dinner at the Park Hyatt Dubai on Sunday to showcase the humanitarian work it is doing in Pakistan.

Attended by over 380 guests, the function had Rahimullah Khan, head of Chancery at the Pakistan Consulate Dubai, as guest of honour. Also in attendance were prominent members of the UAE business community and medical professionals in the country.

The organisation received immense support for the quality of its humanitarian efforts by the Trustees headed by Dr Syed Yusuf Iftikhar, Chairman; and Dr Javed Ahmed Raza, Vice-Chairman. The hosts of the event, Dr Tazyeen Faisal and Faisal Nomani, had successfully gathered a crowd from varied walks of life to spread awareness about Midland Doctors.

The event culminated with a musical performance by vocalist Usman Raees, son of violinist Ustad Raees, and his band members Iqbal Ali, Iqtadar Ali and Farhan Mathew.

Midland Doctors relies on donations to fund its work, and volunteers play a vital role in supporting it as it runs on minimal expenses on administration. The organisation was founded in 2005 and is registered with the Charity commission in the UK by a group of British-Pakistani doctors who were inspired to make a difference after the devastating floods that hit Pakistan that year. Their UAE office is registered with the International Humanitarian City in Dubai since 2018 under the management of Dr Asrar Rashid.

The charity has received recognition for its work through a close partnership with the Edhi Foundation, WHO (Immunization Hub), SOS and Reed Foundation and APNA (Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America).

