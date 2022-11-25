Dubai Fitness Challenge: Walkathon attracts over 1,000 students and educators

‘I thought I had to change my name’: Indian expats in UAE laud revised rules for single name on passport
Revised guidelines to allow passengers with family or father’s name on second page of travel document to fly
Promoting the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle and marking the end of an exciting month packed with fitness activities, more than 1,000 school students from 25 schools across the UAE took part in a walkathon at Expo City Dubai on Friday.
The Expo City School Walkathon – an initiative of the Expo School Programme in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Dubai Fitness Challenge – brought together teachers and students between the ages of eight and 14 for a 2km loop around Expo City.
Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education & Culture - Expo City Dubai, said, “From the outset, we promised to take learning beyond the classroom with enriching, real-life experiences, and, by doing so, we have witnessed the incredible impact this has on both mental and physical health.”
The Walkathon marked the end of Expo City Dubai’s participation in the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, which culminates on November 27, and further enhances the close relationship with the UAE’s educational community, highlighting the City’s role as an educational hub.
ALSO READ:
Revised guidelines to allow passengers with family or father’s name on second page of travel document to fly
Comprising 10 principles, the guide is a global benchmark based on utilising best local and international practices and aims to support partnerships that are focused on designing and developing public spaces
The leaders discuss ties and ways to further expand cooperation and collaboration
Timings at centre to remain until the scheme ends on January 6, 2023
Initiative seeks to build on skills of talented Emiratis and create a large metaverse community
Company was honoured for marking 50 years of partnership between the two brands
The expat rushed to the emergency department complaining of unbearable pain, fever, and vomiting for two days
Squares, streets and trees decorated with national colours as town begins activities on November 25