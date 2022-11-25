Dubai Fitness Challenge: Walkathon attracts over 1,000 students and educators

Expo City Dubai marks end of its participation in month-long annual event

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 11:04 PM

Promoting the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle and marking the end of an exciting month packed with fitness activities, more than 1,000 school students from 25 schools across the UAE took part in a walkathon at Expo City Dubai on Friday.

The Expo City School Walkathon – an initiative of the Expo School Programme in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Dubai Fitness Challenge – brought together teachers and students between the ages of eight and 14 for a 2km loop around Expo City.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education & Culture - Expo City Dubai, said, “From the outset, we promised to take learning beyond the classroom with enriching, real-life experiences, and, by doing so, we have witnessed the incredible impact this has on both mental and physical health.”

The Walkathon marked the end of Expo City Dubai’s participation in the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, which culminates on November 27, and further enhances the close relationship with the UAE’s educational community, highlighting the City’s role as an educational hub.

ALSO READ: