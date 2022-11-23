Dubai Fitness Challenge: How these residents were inspired to switch to reusable bottles

UAE: Experts report spike in enquiries as private firms race to meet Dec 31 Emiratisation targets, avoid fines
The Dubai Fitness Challenge has not only instilled a love for fitness and exercise, but also a keen sense of responsibility to the environment.
Many residents who participated in the fitness challenge have nearly stopped using single-use plastics.
“As I registered for the fitness challenge on Day 1 at the Kite Beach Fitness Village, I was given an attractive fluorescent temperature-controlled reusable water bottle,” said Andy Cliff, fitness enthusiast and a resident of JVC.
Before registering for the challenge, Cliff was trying hard to stop the usage of plastic. “Since day 1 of the challenge, I can proudly say that I have reduced it to a very large extent,” added Cliff. He has decided to cut single-use plastic from his life, and convince his friends and family to do so as well.
Another fitness enthusiast who was a regular at the Kite Beach Fitness Village believes the fitness challenge has encouraged him to switch to reusable containers. “It began with carrying the reusable bottles to Kite Beach. I filled up my bottle while entering and exiting from the water tap installed at the venue, which made me feel proud,” said Alif, a Kenyan expat resident in Dubai.
“It gradually became a habit, and I will try to continue with this noble habit of mine by starting with the water bottle and then moving on to other single-use plastics,” added Alif.
Filipino expat Ion Gonzaga is among many who believe that DFC has encouraged his own eco-friendly lifestyle. “I have been following a strict routine of not using plastics and have been following it for a long time, and DFC has a very big contribution towards it,” said Gonzaga.
Gonzaga said that he had been concerned about seeing so many plastics thrown in the dustbin. “I’m concerned about the unmindful use of plastic bottles. Especially as a runner, I see these bottles every week I run, and I hope people will carry refillable bottles and that refill stations in the city will increase soon,” added Gonzaga.
