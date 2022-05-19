Dubai: Dewa warns against fake social media posts offering chance to 'win Dh10,000'

Shafeer had suffered a haemorrhage and was on ventilator support for months last year
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has clarified that some posts and messages being circulated on social media are not sent by the utility services provider and they’re fraudulent.
A fake social media post, which is being widely shared on WhatsApp groups, asks people to answer some questions and they will have a chance to win up to Dh10,000.
“Dewa would like to bring to your attention that fraudulent messages are being sent to customers asking them to pay their bills or answer some questions to win prizes. These emails are not sent from http://dewa.gov.ae domain,” the utility provider said in a clarification on its Twitter account.
It asked consumers to always refer to its official website, verified social media accounts and customer care centre to ensure that they get correct information from the official sources.
Recently, Sharjah Police warned community members against dealing with unofficial accounts on social media or disclosing personal information because fraudsters use it to blackmail victims into obtaining money.
Dewa recently introduced the Self-Assessment Tool, launched as part of Dewa’s Smart Living initiative, that allows residents to easily understand their consumption patterns and help reduce their utility bills. It enables Dubai residents to monitor their consumption through a private dashboard and receive daily, monthly, and annual consumption reports.
The Dubai-listed company recently said its power capacity has increased from 43 megawatts (MW) in 1970 to 13,417 MW in 2021, a 300-fold increase.
ALSO READ:
Shafeer had suffered a haemorrhage and was on ventilator support for months last year
UAE1 day ago
Decision taken after municipality received complaints from residents and beachgoers
UAE1 day ago
Event will be attended by close family and friends of the couple
UAE1 day ago
The books will be stocked at branches of Sharjah Public Library
UAE1 day ago
Innovative technologies and solutions has helped country overcome challenges posed by desert environment, unusual climatic conditions
UAE1 day ago
Priority will be given to those who meet the conditions and are registered in the electronic system
UAE1 day ago
UAE expat to be on fifth human space flight on Friday
UAE2 days ago
Storm Center shares video from UAE Capital
UAE2 days ago