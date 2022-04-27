Fraud alert in UAE: 'Students' seeking help with tuition fees; ministry issues warning

The death had been reported by his friend, who said that they had been attacked by three others while having dinner
Crime1 week ago
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has warned Emiratis and expat students of fraudulent messages asking for financial support for those studying abroad.
Taking to Twitter, the ministry said some fraudsters claiming to be from UAE’s foreign missions in various countries or their employees, were sending text messages or mails asking for financial support to help students. The 'support' would help students get admitted in universities or for payment of their tuition to help them complete their education.
The ministry has urged the public not to respond to such messages.
MoFAIC has asked residents to contact them at 097180024 in case of any queries.
ALSO READ:
The death had been reported by his friend, who said that they had been attacked by three others while having dinner
Crime1 week ago
Construction worker stabbed an Indian couple to death in their bed
Crime1 week ago
Over 1,000kg of crystal meth was seized
Crime1 week ago
Beggars ask for money at the doors of mosques, in markets and on roads
Crime1 week ago
He was being transferred to prison as a detainee in a drugs case
Crime1 week ago
The money was meant to pay salaries of two doctors
Crime1 week ago
She had stolen body cream, perfume bottles and hair clips
Crime1 week ago
The accused alleged that the victim had refused to return the money he had borrowed
Crime1 week ago