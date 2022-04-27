Fraud alert in UAE: 'Students' seeking help with tuition fees; ministry issues warning

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 3:07 PM

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has warned Emiratis and expat students of fraudulent messages asking for financial support for those studying abroad.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said some fraudsters claiming to be from UAE’s foreign missions in various countries or their employees, were sending text messages or mails asking for financial support to help students. The 'support' would help students get admitted in universities or for payment of their tuition to help them complete their education.

The ministry has urged the public not to respond to such messages.

MoFAIC has asked residents to contact them at 097180024 in case of any queries.

