Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
A Bangladeshi national has become the latest winner of the Dh1 million Mahzooz live draw that took place in Dubai on Saturday night.
The expat was announced as the second prize winner at the 46th weekly draw, after he matched five out of six numbers at the draw, making him Mahzooz’s 16th millionaire this year.
Additionally, 102 winners bagged Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 1,984 participants. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,171,440.
The first prize of the Mahzooz draw is Dh50 million, which is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs this Saturday, October 16, at 9pm UAE time.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
>> UAE: 9 expats bag over Dh100,000 each at Mahzooz draw
Those who missed out on this week’s draw can participate by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.
“Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community,” stated Ewings, the managing operator of Mahzooz, in a statement.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago