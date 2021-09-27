UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight

If you want to win big, look no further

Hitting the jackpot is the stuff of everybody's daydreams. And those dreams have often been turned into reality here in the UAE, thanks to several raffle draws one can participate in.

In fact, the inaugural edition of Emirates Draw, offering the UAE's biggest cash prize yet of a whopping Dh77 million, kicked off earlier this week.

So, how does one become a millionaire overnight? Here’s a guide on all the major raffles in the country that you can try your luck at:

> Emirates Draw

The largest cash prize in UAE history is offering a grand prize of Dh77,777,777.

Participants can enter the draw by buying a Coral Reef Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com for Dh50. This will be used by the Fujairah Environmental Agency for planting a reef as part of their Coral Reef Programme initiative.

Alternatively, aspiring millionaires can purchase coupons from authorised Emirates Draw retailers.

After registering online, participants must select their seven-digit number; they can also have the number chosen randomly by the system. Once selected, their numbers are locked and no other participant can choose the same one.

The draw is streamed live on the company’s website and official YouTube and Facebook channels every Saturday at 7pm UAE time.

> Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire

Launched in 1999, this draw has witnessed many people becoming millionaires over the years, thanks to its offer of a Dh3.67 million ($1 million) cash prize.

The tickets for Millennium Millionaire are Dh1,000 each and can be purchased online or at Dubai Duty Free at Dubai International Airport or Al Maktoum Airport.

The draw takes place every two to three weeks at the Dubai Duty Free shopping complex.

> Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

This monthly raffle draw has been changing lives since 1992. While it offers luxury dream cars every couple of months, the big one to watch out for is the Dh10 million cash prize.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and Abu Dhabi City Terminal. The price is Dh500 per ticket. You can also purchase two tickets and get a third one free under their 2+1 promotion.

The promotion starts from the first of the month until 11.59 pmon the last day of the month. The next mega monthly draw for Dh10 million will be held on October 3.

> Mahzooz

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers players a life-changing opportunity to win millions of dirhams every week.

You can participate by registering on www.mahzooz.ae and buying Al Emarat water bottles for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides one line in the draw.

An incredible grand prize of Dh50 million is up for grabs, if you are able to match six out of six winning numbers; this jackpot will be split with the other six out of six winners of that draw.

Participants who match five out of six winning numbers stand to win Dh1 million, to be shared with other five out of six winners. The prize may increase based upon player participation.

The weekly draw is held live every Saturday at 9pm UAE time on their website and Facebook and YouTube channels.

