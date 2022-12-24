Dubai: Baby whose heartbeat nearly stopped in mum's womb saved in emergency operation

After the complicated procedure, the twins are now breathing without ventilation, and their vitals are stable

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 8:53 PM

Filipino expat Aiza Pamela, 32, thought she could never bear a child. But everything changed when — after seeking infertility treatment — she was told she was pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl.

Just when she thought her biggest dream was about to come true, a life-threatening emergency struck. One of foetuses in her womb nearly died, as his heart rate dropped.

Dr Mohamed Salem Elaalem, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at International Modern Hospital (IMH), said Pamela was rushed to the emergency room as her water bag broke, indicating that she was about to give birth.

The doctors at the hospital then started the delivery protocol, with the mother and twins placed under close monitoring.

Two hours later, cardiotocography (CTG) results showed that the heart rate of the male baby dropped to 80 beats per minute — a critical rate, considering that the normal range is 120 to 160 beats per minute.

At that point, the medical team told Pamela that an emergency C-section must be done, to which she gave her consent.

ALSO READ:

"This decision was one of the best decisions I have made in my life,” she said. “Giving birth was the most intense experience I had in my entire life and the most fulfilling part of my existence,” she added.

The delivery process was complicated said Dr Elaalem, who saved the life of the child.

"It was difficult as the foetus was sitting deep in the pelvis...She also had difficulty breathing, and resuscitation had to be performed,” he said.

The condition of the baby girl was normal, so after ensuring that the boy was safe, the rest of the process went smoothly.

"The twins' lives were saved; both are now breathing normally without ventilation, and they are vitally stable," said Pamela. “We are relieved knowing our children are well and getting better each day."

Charlotte Riondet, CEO of IMH, said: “I am extremely proud of our team for delivering such high-quality care in a difficult and stressful situation. They have demonstrated that high-quality clinical standards, strong focus on training, and teamwork deliver superb outcomes.”

ALSO READ: