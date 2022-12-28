Dubai: 3-day Duty Free anniversary sale rakes in over Dh100 million

The highest selling categories at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports included perfumes, watches, and cosmetics

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 9:06 PM

The Dubai Duty Free recently marked its 39th anniversary, with total sales topping Dh107.3 million from December 18 to 20 – supported by a special 25 per cent discount on a wide range of merchandise over the three days.

The 72 hour-long anniversary sale, which was also extended to its 'Home Delivery' customers and 'Click & Collect' offers, resulted in a spending spree at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports which was 23 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Perfumes was the highest selling category with sales of Dh26.5m during the three-day period, followed by watches with sales of Dh10.2m. Cosmetics followed next with sales of Dh7.5m, while ticket sales for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle reached Dh7m, making it the next most popular category.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are very happy to have achieved such great sales over the three-day anniversary, and that so many travellers had the opportunity to avail the special discount that we offer. I would like to thank everyone for helping us achieve these sales; in particular our customers and our staff who did a great job serving the high number of passengers.”

Meanwhile, online sales during the same period topped Dh7.9 million, with a total of 6,122 combined orders received through Click & Collect and Home Delivery services, as well as tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions purchased online.

During the three-day 39th anniversary sales, Dubai Duty Free’s Distribution Centre issued 1,940 pallets of merchandise and conducted 175 trips from the warehouse to the airport. The total number of picks in the warehouse during this period was 22,278 for 850,455 units of merchandise, with the highest picks on December 18 for 342,354 units of merchandise.

Over the three-day period, the cash registers recorded a total of 205,956 sales transactions ,with 67,837 transactions on December 20 alone.

The Dubai Duty Free anniversary promotion is now a highly anticipated event, with many travellers choosing to travel on the days when the 25 per cent discount is offered. The Dubai Duty Free Anniversary offer was first introduced when the airport retailer marked its 20th anniversary in 2003, and continues to be popular over what is traditionally a busy travel period.

