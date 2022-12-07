Dubai: Indian expat buys raffle ticket at airport, wins $1 million

The country's approach toward space has always been driven by an overarching science and technology agenda
A Dubai-based Indian expat became the latest $1 million winner in Dubai Duty Free's Millennium Millionaire Series 407 draw which was held on Wednesday in Concourse B, Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.
Jaya Krishnan, 46, purchased his ticket on November 8 at the airport while on his way to London with his wife. The father of two, who hails from Kerala, works as an operations manager for IntegralTech Networks LLC in Deira.
“I've been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for half of my years here in Dubai and winning for the first time was a surreal experience. Dubai Duty Free has been changing many people's lives, and I’m very grateful to be one of them.” he said.
The draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing and Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.
Rainer Bothern, who is based in Germany, won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Travertine Beige Metallic) car with ticket number 0233 in Finest Surprise Series 1823, which he purchased online on November 11.
Lastly, Vitaly Kariy, a 43-year-old Russian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R nineT Pure (Granite Grey) motorbike with ticket number 0824 in Finest Surprise Series 522, which he purchased online on November 14.
“I can’t believe I finally won; I’ve been buying tickets for two years,” said Kariy, a father of two who works as an accountant.
