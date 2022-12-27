Dh400 fine: Police warn motorists of concealing number plate

Strong economic recovery in the emirate post the Covid-19 pandemic has been an encouraging factor to increase involvement in real estate, says the group's founder
Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to avoid concealing their vehicle's number plate in any way.
In a Facebook post, the authority has asked motorists to avoid loading bicycles or other items that prevent plate detection.
Section 27 "B" of the Federal Traffic Law states that those who have an unclear vehicle license plate will be subject to a fine of Dh400.
Legal action will be taken against violators.
