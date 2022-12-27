Dh400 fine: Police warn motorists of concealing number plate

Legal action will be taken against the violator under Section 27 "B" of the Federal Traffic Law

Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 11:46 AM

Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to avoid concealing their vehicle's number plate in any way.

In a Facebook post, the authority has asked motorists to avoid loading bicycles or other items that prevent plate detection.

Section 27 "B" of the Federal Traffic Law states that those who have an unclear vehicle license plate will be subject to a fine of Dh400.

Legal action will be taken against violators.

ALSO READ: