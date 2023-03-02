UAE law: Up to Dh750,000 fine, jail for forging online documents

Explained: What happens once the astronauts get to the ISS
The UAE Public Prosecution on Thursday warned residents against forging electronic documents. Through a post on its social media accounts, the authorities laid out the penalties for falsifying online papers.
According to Article 14 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes, whoever falsifies any of the electronic documents of the Federal or Local Government, or federal or local public authorities or organisations shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or a fine ranging between Dh150,000 and Dh750,000.
In the case of falsification of documents of any entity not stated above, penalty shall be detention and/or a fine ranging between Dh100,000 and Dh300,000.
Moreover, whoever knowingly uses the falsified document shall be sentenced to the penalty prescribed for offence of falsification.
