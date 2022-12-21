Dubai: Four on trial for assaulting man, robbing him of Dh50,000

With some hotels in Dubai charging almost Dh260,000 during the period, here are 5 places to spend the last night of 2022 that won't break the bank
The Public Prosecution in Dubai is investigating a case of four Arabs who defrauded a Gulf citizen.
The police received a complaint from the victim stating that he was beaten and robbed by four people. He said that he had seen an advertisement on a social media that claimed that customers could get dollars for less than half of their actual value. He agreed with the perpetrators to buy $150,000 for Dh50,000.
The date and venue of delivery was agreed upon by both parties. The four men met the victim, took him to an open area to get him away from security cameras. They then assaulted him and took the Dh50,000 and fled.
The police immediately formed a team to apprehend the perpetrators. They conducted an intensified search and investigation and were able to identify the perpetrators, who were immediately arrested.
The accused admitted that they created a page on social media to seek out victims who wanted to change money. They are currently on trial.
