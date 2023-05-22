Bargain deals, discounts: 8 mega sales UAE residents can look forward to this year

Shoppers can get the best deals and prices on everything from furniture and home goods to clothes and make-up

One thing about the UAE: there is always a good sale to look forward to! Residents, have your wishlists at the ready, and mark your calendars to get the best deals on everything from furniture and home goods to clothes and make-up.

Here are some of the biggest sales coming up this year, to mark a change of season or festive period.

1. 3 Day Super Sale

The biggest shopping weekend is just around the corner! The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) will run from May 26 to 28, with up to 90 per cent off on brands in outlets and malls across the city.

Participating shopping centres and destinations include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem & City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk and The Outlet Village, among others.

2. Eid Al Adha sales

When one sale goes, another one comes around! According to the Gregorian calendar, Eid Al Adha is expected to be celebrated next month, from Tuesday, June 27, till Sunday, July 2 (including the weekend). Hence, residents may be able to enjoy a six-day break during the Festival of Sacrifice.

This is also great news for shoppers, as retailers across the country offer attractive deals and discounts during festive seasons.

3. Dubai Summer Surprises

Residents can beat the heat with some great deals. Summer in Dubai means high temperatures, indoor activities - and fantastic sales.

DSS, which is set to run from July 29 to September 3, 2023 always features fun events, offers and promotions, family entertainment including Modesh World, plus unmissable deals and mega raffles for shoppers to enjoy all summer long in Dubai.

The final DSS sale ups the discounts to the next level, as residents can shop to their heart's content as well as win prizes with retailers all over the city.

4. Back to school sales

Just ahead of the new academic year in September, parents and children across the UAE can take advantage of back to school sales, which feature discounts on school supplies and other goods. Teachers also get special deals during August and September.

5. Dubai Home Festival

Are you a home decor enthusiast? If so, mark your calendar for October 13 to October 27, as the Dubai Home Festival brings unbeatable deals on home goods and furnishings across the city.

6. Black Friday

The last Friday in November, known as Black Friday or White Friday in the UAE, is one of the biggest sales all year, with massive discounts on electronics, apparel, personal and healthcare products and many other categories, from both local and international brands.

Brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers alike offer a wide range of products at great deals, making this a sale season you can't miss.

9. Dubai Shopping Festival

The DSF usually runs for over a month from mid-December to January, and features some of the most anticipated deals from both offline and online retailers. Just like the DSS sales, this one too has a final sale that gives further discounts on goods and services.

8. Christmas, New Year

Another festive season, another sale! Many retailers across the country sell special goods and services at discounted rates to usher in the end-of-year holidays.

There are also raffles and prizes to be won at malls around the country.

