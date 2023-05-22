Dubai announces 3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts

The series of initiatives, which will run until November, seeks to empower the youth to maximise their impact and build a world where people and nature thrive
Dubai has announced the return of its biggest shopping weekend. The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) will run from May 26 to 28, with up to 90 per cent off on brands in outlets and malls across the city.
The seasonal shopping event, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), includes deals on fashion, beauty, lifestyle, furniture, electronics and more.
Brands include KIKO Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Rivoli, Homes R Us, Ikea, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Lacoste, Better Life, Sharaf DG, Aldo and Al Jaber Optical, among others.
Participating shopping centres and destinations include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem & City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk and The Outlet Village, among others.
Majid Al Futtaim announced its SHARE rewards members have the chance to win 1 million points by spending Dh300 or more.
Retailers say that the upward trend could continue for the remainder of the year
Companies must remove barriers to participation by considering women’s needs higher upstream in decision making, she urges
According to a top official, the upcoming elections are a direct result of the country's efforts to empower citizens and enhance their participation in decision-making
Funeral prayer will be held today after the Al Dhuhr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in RAK
Mahzooz’s 129th draw saw 1,645 winners take home Dh1,601,500 in prize money
In the UAE, the prevalence of asthma is relatively high as approximately 10 to 15 per cent of the adult population suffers from the disease
The DMCC Coffee Centre and Tea Centre process raw material from all over the world