AUS top in UAE for several subjects in new QS rankings

American University of Sharjah (AUS) has been ranked as the top university in the UAE in architecture/built environments, art and design, civil and structural engineering (tied), accounting and finance, and business and management studies, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023.

It has also been ranked as the top university in the country in arts and humanities, second in social sciences and management, third in technology and engineering, and went up 40 places in its global ranking in engineering and technology, said an AUS press release issued today.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject ranks the world's top universities in individual subject areas, covering 54 subjects. The rankings aim to help prospective students identify the world's leading schools in their chosen field in response to the high demand for subject-level comparisons.

“As we celebrate AUS’ 25th anniversary, we are proud to see the reputation it has built for its academic excellence and its continuous work to become a centre for research and knowledge. We are delighted to see AUS achieving a top spot in important subject areas in the UAE and improving its global ranking, particularly in engineering and technology,” said Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS.

The AUS College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD) offers bachelor’s degrees in architecture, interior design, design management, multimedia and visual communication, immersing students in processes of iterative making and exploring to realise the transformative potential of design. The college also offers a Master of Urban Planning degree.

The School of Business Administration (SBA) offers a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in multiple majors, including finance, accounting, management, economics, information systems and business analytics, and marketing. It also offers graduate degrees in accounting and finance, in addition to its MBA programme, which is among the top 10 in the Middle East and Africa region and among the top 250 in the world in the QS Global MBA Rankings (2022).

SBA also offers a dual PhD programme in partnership with the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina (UofSC), allowing students to travel to the United States for part of their studies. Under this partnership, a student could earn two doctoral degrees—one from AUS and one from UofSC.

The College of Engineering (CEN) offers undergraduate programmes in civil engineering which is among the top 200 worldwide, chemical engineering, computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering, industrial engineering and mechanical engineering. It also provides master’s programmes in civil engineering and construction management.

CEN also offers master’s degrees in biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mechatronics engineering, mechanical engineering, and engineering systems management, as well as PhD programmes in biosciences and bioengineering in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), and engineering systems management.

