Sharjah Ruler approves Dh100 million research budget for the American University

The council also approved promoting several university faculty members and renewing their contracts

By WAM Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 9:21 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 10:02 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), today chaired the meeting of the university's Board of Trustees.

During the meeting, the Sharjah Ruler and the AUS President were briefed on a number of the university's achievements in various fields, praising the board for deepening their efforts to accelerate the university's growth and following up the developing plans with the help of the university's faculties and students. In addition, His Highness adopted several decisions expediting the university.

The board approved the university's operating budget for the next academic year, a budget of AED100 million as financial aid for research, and adopted a new policy for spending on scholarships and research. The council also approved promoting several university faculty members and renewing their contracts.

Moreover, the board members expressed their appreciation to Sheikha Naamah bint Majid Al Qasimi and her family for their contribution to the university's scholarship fund, which will lead to the establishment of the 'Sheikha Naama bint Majid Al Qasimi Professorial Chair in Interdisciplinary Education' at AUS.

