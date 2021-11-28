Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE's 50th National Day

The Dubai Crown Prince lauded the emirate's achievement on Twitter
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 43 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.
The move comes as part of Sheikh Humaid's keenness to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.
ALSO READ:
All the pardoned prisoners demonstrated good conduct during their sentences.
Commenting on the kind gesture, Major General Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, thanked the Ajman Ruler for this initiative and said that procedures for the prisoners' release will be initiated immediately.
The Dubai Crown Prince lauded the emirate's achievement on Twitter
UAE1 day ago
Project to forecast workplace planning, improve smart applications
UAE1 day ago
Some of the expat logistical force have been in the UAE since the early 1970s
UAE1 day ago
Executive Towers is the most appealing neighbourhood in the city’s popular commercial hub district
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends the 17th mass wedding in Al Dhafra
UAE1 day ago
Customers can now access instalment plans, mortgages
UAE1 day ago
The nation's pioneering vision has been at the core of its outstanding achievements
UAE2 days ago
Three-hour extravaganza to feature fashion show, theatrical, musical and dance performances
UAE2 days ago