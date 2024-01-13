UAE

Ajman bans use of single-use plastic bags in all shopping centres from January

The new law also prohibits use of such carriers in sale outlets

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 8:05 PM

Ajman has announced a ban on the use of single-use plastic bags in the emirate from January 2024.

Taking to X, the Ajman Municipality announced the decision that prohibits use of single-use plastic bags in all shopping centres and sales outlets in the emirate. This decision will be effective from January 2024.

The law comes in accordance with Ministerial Decision No. (380) of the year 2022 regarding the regulation of single-use products in the state’s markets, and in compliance with Federal Law No. (2) of the year 2018 concerning integrated waste management, and as part of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, initiative aimed at making the UAE free from plastic bags.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

