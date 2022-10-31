UAE National Day: 4 weeks to go for celebrations to begin

The festival of sacrifice is marked on 10th of Islamic month Dhul Hijjah
The 51st UAE National Day will be celebrated on December 2, 2022.
The Organising Committee of the 51st UAE National Day Celebrations will throw nationwide celebrations for UAE residents. They will be organised by the same team that led the historic Golden Jubilee festivities last year.
A specialised kit is available for government entities, private companies, schools and organisations to download from the UAE National Day’s official website. This includes the 51st National Day’s brandmark.
This year's ceremony aims to bring the nation and people together and celebrate the UAE's collective future.
More information is available on the official UAE National Day social media accounts @OfficialUAEND on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter; and through the official hashtag #UAENationalDay51 or the official website www.UAENationalDay.ae
