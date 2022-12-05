Dubai: Global Village announces date for Christmas tree lighting

The destination's famous 21m tall festive tree will be adorned with glistening lights

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 2:05 PM

The ho-ho-holidays at Global Village are almost upon us. On Thursday (December 8), guests will be able to meet Santa and his helpers as they land at Global Village at 7pm for the festive tree-lighting ceremony.

Global Village’s famous 21m tall festive tree will be adorned with glistening lights. Elves will be arriving in droves to lend a hand in making the tree extra special.

Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony along with their families and friends to witness the start of the festive season, at one of UAE's best tourism destinations. Stay tuned for more festive activities coming up at Global Village!

