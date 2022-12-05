Dubai: Global Village announces date for Christmas tree lighting

The 'urban playground' hosts a variety of unique features including the centrepiece skate bowl, giant chess, viewing platforms
The ho-ho-holidays at Global Village are almost upon us. On Thursday (December 8), guests will be able to meet Santa and his helpers as they land at Global Village at 7pm for the festive tree-lighting ceremony.
Global Village’s famous 21m tall festive tree will be adorned with glistening lights. Elves will be arriving in droves to lend a hand in making the tree extra special.
Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony along with their families and friends to witness the start of the festive season, at one of UAE's best tourism destinations. Stay tuned for more festive activities coming up at Global Village!
ALSO READ:
The 'urban playground' hosts a variety of unique features including the centrepiece skate bowl, giant chess, viewing platforms
The large rink gives visitors the same experience as real ice skating, but without the wet feet and chilly noses
There are many places in the emirate that operate only during the colder months, and allow people to experience the beauty the city has to offer outdoors
In this coaster, riders are dropped into the middle of a mega-storm and off they go on an ultra-fast two-and-half-minute chase
Top Emirati entrepreneur predicts a higher number of visitors in the coming months
With over 50 new dining concepts and more than 200 restaurants, cafés and kiosks, the festival park offers some of the best delicacies from around the world
Visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of Yas Island every week from Wednesday to Sunday between 12pm and 6pm
Visitors can enjoy global cuisine from over 50 new dining concepts along with more than 200 restaurants and cafés