Dubai: New cruise introduced in emirate; cost, experience, route, explained

Water tourism in Dubai is set to get a boost. A new dhow cruise at the Dubai Canal gives residents and visitors a new way to take in the beauty of the city.
“This new water tourism is a delightful way to experience the city's modern architectural marvels and vibrant waterfront ambiance which was introduced recently. The dhow takes passengers along the Dubai Water Canal that connects the Dubai Creek with the Arabian Gulf,” said Libin Varghese, Sales Director at Rooh Tourism LLC.
The canal dhow cruise is as similar as the cruise available in Deira Creek and Marina, with special views, modern amenities, and comfortable seating, providing a cozy and luxurious experience.
As you start on the journey from behind the Palazzo Versace Hotel from Dubai Creek, “the dhow will float along the Dubai Water Canal, offering panoramic views of the city's iconic skyscrapers of the Business Bay and downtown, Ras Al Khor Bird Sanctuary and Festival City Light show,” said Varghese.
In addition to the breathtaking views, the canal dhow cruise offers a flavourful dining experience. “One can indulge in a scrumptious buffet featuring an array of international cuisines, including Arabic, Asian, and European dishes. [There is also] some live entertainment, such as traditional music and dance performances, adding to the overall ambiance and cultural experience,” said Ranju Abraham, Director at Tours On Board.
“These dinners on the water were first introduced on Dubai Creek. [They were] then started in Marina and Al Seef,” said Abraham.
“Whether you're looking for a romantic evening, a family outing, or a memorable way to celebrate a special occasion, the canal dhow cruise promises an unforgettable experience on the sparkling waters of the city,” added Abraham.
Dubai Creek: Starts at Dh35
Al Seef: Starts at Dh45
Marina: Starts at Dh80
Dubai Canal: Starts at Dh50
