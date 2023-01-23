Dubai travel: Emirates adds two new flights to popular destinations

The airline has resumed services due to increased demand in the sector

By Web Desk Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 10:57 AM

Emirates has added three to four flights to a popular destination as demand rises.

The airline has taken a significant step in the resumption of its Australia capacity by increasing its service to two major cities – Sydney and Melbourne.

It will also restart services to Christchurch, New Zealand via Sydney, offering a new path for Australians across the trans-Tasman route.

From March 26, Melbourne will increase from two to three daily services between Emirates’ Dubai hub via Singapore, with a third direct service to also begin to Sydney from May 1. The service increase follows the airline’s recent announcement around double daily flights to Brisbane, starting from June 1.

The newly restored third Dubai-Melbourne service means Emirates is providing a new connectivity option between Singapore and Melbourne to serve strong demand between both cities. The Christchurch service via Sydney, beginning March 26, will offer the only opportunity for passengers between the two cities to fly on an A380, Emirates’ flagship aircraft.

The two services will operate on a three-class Boeing-777 300ER offering passengers Economy, Business and First Class seats.

By mid-year, Emirates will be operating 63 weekly services to Australia with the capacity to transport more than 55,000 passengers per week to and from its major cities.

