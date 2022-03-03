UAE: New control centre to monitor and operate taxi services

By WAM Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 10:42 PM

Sharjah Taxi, part of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, inaugurated Thursday morning the Sharjah Taxi Control Centre, which will serve as a new addition to the Company's smart and innovative services.

In addition to the multiple benefits it provides to customers, drivers and community as a whole, the Taxi Control Centre reflects the accelerating digital transformation in Sharjah, and supports its efforts to enhance the services provided to the public.

Outfitted with the cutting-edge technologies to monitor and operate taxi transportation services, the Control Centre is operated by eight employees per shift, handling the operations of nearly 750 taxis in Sharjah City and Sharjah International Airport, as well as the Eastern Province.

The Centre also monitors drivers' wrong practices, directs them to sound conduct, and ensures their commitment and adherence to the regulations.

The Control Centre contributes to raising operational efficiency by following up on the availability of vehicles in vital locations and event venues as well as at Sharjah Airport, and directing drivers to the locations with high demand. With strict monitoring of drivers' conduct and customer service inquiries, the Centre helps reduce accidents, quality complaints and traffic violations. It also contributes to reducing expenses, particularly fuel consumption costs.

With a fleet of about 750 vehicles of various types, Sharjah Taxi was able to transport nearly 5.87 million passengers last year, with an average of 16,000 passengers per day, through vehicles well-equipped with Internal Vehicle Devices (IVD) to communicate with the Booking and Distribution Centre, which serves as a link between the customer and the vehicle, where requests are received and sent via IVD devices to the nearest vehicle nearby to reach the passenger within a few minutes.

The Centre's opening ceremony was attended by Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management Company, Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan, Director of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) for Transportation Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, CEO of Osool Transportation Solutions; and Khalid Al-Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi.

Other notable attendees included Ibtisam Al Obaidly, Director of the Transport Systems Department at the SRTA, Suliman ALZaben, President of Hyundai & Genesis UAE, and Basil Assaf, Executive Director of Information Systems and Artificial Intelligence at Max Smart Systems, in addition to officials of Sharjah Asset Management group companies, partners, Sharjah Tax team, and local media representatives.