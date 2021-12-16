Sharjah: 609 noisy vehicles, bikes seized for causing disturbance

By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to reach more than 36.5 million annually
Sharjah Police have seized a total of 505 vehicles and 104 motorcycles in the first week of December for illegally modifying engines and causing disturbance in residential neighbourhoods.
Lt-Col Omar Bughanim, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said the motorists were penalised as per the traffic violations list.
The Sharjah Police have intensified efforts to confiscate vehicles and bikes with modified engines. Bughanim said the police is striving, through its systematic and practical plans, to limit such vehicles on external roads and around residential neighbourhoods.
"The crackdown was launched in response to the complaints from residents about motorcycles driven by reckless teenagers in the streets and residential districts," Bughanim said.
The Sharjah Police is carrying out initiatives aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing the number of deaths by upgrading the traffic system, in line with the objectives of the Sharjah Police and the Ministry of Interior's strategy to make roads safer.
