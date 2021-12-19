Dubai: Rent bikes for Dh1 on December 24 and 25

Service is offered through a partnership between the RTA and Careem

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 7:05 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 7:07 PM

UAE residents and visitors can rent Careem Bikes for a whole day for Dh1 instead of Dh20 on December 24 and 25.

According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the offer on the daily pass is to celebrate the service having registered one million trips.

The service is offered through a partnership between the RTA and Careem.

To celebrate the milestone, the two entities awarded a free one-year subscription to the rider who registered for the service’s millionth trip and the riders with the most frequent trips.

Sofie Stewart, who completed the one-millionth trip, and Rajesh Magranthi and Natasha Rukavishnikova, who were the most active Careem bike users since launch, won the prizes.

The bike share service encourages residents and tourists to enjoy an active and healthy lifestyle. The service offers short (first- and last-mile) connection service that helps public transportation users reach their final destinations.

It covers busy areas across the city such as Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Media City, Downtown Dubai and Al Qudra. Additionally, people can opt for the service across Al Karama and Al Mankhool.

The service allows a top speed of 30km/h.

According to a recent survey, 16 per cent of bike users use the service on a daily basis, while 25 per cent use it once a week.

Among the users, 33 per cent believe that Careem Bike makes transportation easier. About 55 per cent consider it is a good form of exercise, while 60 per cent say it a fun activity.