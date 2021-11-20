Dubai: New four-lane bridge to ease traffic in key area

Autonomous vehicle that can be attached and detached from a flying module
Transport5 days ago
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday opened a new bridge linking Al Manama and Al Meydan Streets, crossing over the Dubai Al Ain Road.
The earlier roundabout on this junction has been eradicated, and the RTA has adjusted the sloping ends of the existing bridges on Al Meydan Street.
The bridge extends 328 meters and consists of 4 lanes in each direction that can accommodate 16,000 vehicle per hour with the sloping ends of the bridge span 400 metres.
ALSO READ:
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the new bridge linking Al Manama and Al Meydan Streets is part of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project currently under construction by RTA.
“The project scope covers constructing six key intersections and widening the road from 3 to 6 lanes in each direction over a 17 km stretch from the intersection with the Emirates Road to the intersection of Bu Kadra and Ras Al Khor,” said Al Tayer.
“The project includes remarking of the traffic lanes at the intersection of Al Manama Street and Dubai Al Ain Road, and constructing a 4-land bridge in each direction to link Al Meydan and Al Manama Streets and serve the development projects of Meydan. The intersection will improve the traffic safety and ease the traffic flow on the intersection during peak hours,” he added.
- ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
Autonomous vehicle that can be attached and detached from a flying module
Transport5 days ago
Block to occur between 4pm and 7pm, alternative routes suggested
Transport5 days ago
The closures are aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing congestion
Transport1 week ago
Companies have been asked to provide drivers with all the necessary safety equipment, which includes helmets and clothing suitable for motorcyclists
Transport1 week ago
Autonomous vehicles are expected to be commercialised in the next couple of years in most countries
Transport1 week ago
Sharjah Police implement various measures to reduce percentage of traffic accidents.
Transport1 week ago
Road accident fatalities dropped from 22 to 1.8 per 100,000 population in Dubai between 2006 and 2020
Transport1 week ago
Police video advisory urges motorists to completely stop when the sign is displayed to drop off or pick up students.
Transport1 week ago