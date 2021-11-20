Dubai: New four-lane bridge to ease traffic in key area

RTA replaces roundabout at junction with 428-metre-long structure

Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday opened a new bridge linking Al Manama and Al Meydan Streets, crossing over the Dubai Al Ain Road.

The earlier roundabout on this junction has been eradicated, and the RTA has adjusted the sloping ends of the existing bridges on Al Meydan Street.

The bridge extends 328 meters and consists of 4 lanes in each direction that can accommodate 16,000 vehicle per hour with the sloping ends of the bridge span 400 metres.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the new bridge linking Al Manama and Al Meydan Streets is part of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project currently under construction by RTA.

“The project scope covers constructing six key intersections and widening the road from 3 to 6 lanes in each direction over a 17 km stretch from the intersection with the Emirates Road to the intersection of Bu Kadra and Ras Al Khor,” said Al Tayer.

“The project includes remarking of the traffic lanes at the intersection of Al Manama Street and Dubai Al Ain Road, and constructing a 4-land bridge in each direction to link Al Meydan and Al Manama Streets and serve the development projects of Meydan. The intersection will improve the traffic safety and ease the traffic flow on the intersection during peak hours,” he added.

