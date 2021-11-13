UAE to list Salik road toll system on Dubai financial market

Government to also disclose names of remaining eight state-backed companies in due course of time

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 7:00 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 7:20 PM

The UAE on Saturday announced plans to list the Salik road toll system on the Dubai financial market, its top official says.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said on Twitter that the Dubai's road toll system will be the next to go in public after the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

“At the Committee for the Development of Capital Markets and Exchanges in Dubai, we approved a plan for the listing of the electronic toll road system (Salik) on the Dubai Financial Market. Salik is a successful project with huge investment potential,” Sheikh Maktoum tweeted.

Earlier, the government announced plan to list 10 state-backed companies on Dubai Financial Market to increase liquidity in the market.

“The Dewa listing is part of the Securities and Exchange Higher Commission’s strategy to increase the size of the stock market in the Emirate to Dh3 trillion, raise the competitiveness of bourses and encourage initial public offerings (IPOs),” according to Dubai Media Office.

Analysts said the latest initiative is aimed at making Dubai a more competitive market against bigger bourses in the region that are seeing larger listings and strong liquidity.

Inside market sources said Dubai government will also disclose the names of the remaining eight state-backed companies in due course of time.

“The government has developed some reputable brands over a period of time. Emirates airline, flydubai, dnata, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Enoc, and Jumeirah will be potential candidates for listing on Dubai Financial Markets and can attract investors,” sources said.

